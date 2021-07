JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The tornado on the southside was focused in a relatively small area- since the damage was limited, there is no large-scale recovery effort. “Unfortunately, we are probably not going to be able to qualify for the FEMA support that we would normally get if it was a much larger disaster. The city would actually have to meet a certain threshold, as with the state. We’re probably not going to see that.” Says Steve Woodard, the director of emergency preparedness for the city of Jacksonville. he says as the recovery process begins, contractors have spent today stepping up to the plate.