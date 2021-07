OLD FORGE — Celtic band, Triskele, will perform a live concert at View on Friday, July 23, at 7:30 p.m. They last performed at View in 2017 to enthusiastic audiences. Triskele, (pronounced Tris-Kay-lee) is an all-female Celtic band based out of Albany. They are known for their harmonies, melodic grasp of the Gaelic language, and Irish wit. These ladies perform traditional, original, and modern Celtic/Irish music. The band not only revitalizes the Gaelic language, but weaves history and traditions about growing up in Ireland into their music, lending a deeper significance to the aural history.