Box Butte County, NE

Flood Advisory issued for Box Butte, Morrill by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Box Butte; Morrill The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Box Butte County in the panhandle of Nebraska Northeastern Morrill County in the panhandle of Nebraska * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 549 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Flooded roadways and low areas will beginning shortly. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Alliance and Alliance Airport.

alerts.weather.gov

Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
County
Morrill County, NE
City
Butte, NE
City
Morrill, NE
County
Box Butte County, NE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler#Alliance
