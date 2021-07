This article is part of a narrative series from global conservationists working as part of Trillion Trees. I have a very personal connection with the forests that flank Mount Kenya and their exceptional wildlife: I grew up in the village of Kangema, driving my father’s cattle between the fields and the Aberdare Forest to graze. Father would warn us of the dangers of being trampled by elephants – 3,000 of them roam the bush there, along with remnant populations of black rhino and a vibrant array of bird species, including the endangered Sharpe’s longclaw and threatened Chapin’s flycatcher.