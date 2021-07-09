Cancel
‘Ripple effects of familial violence’ stretch across all parts of Iowa’s communities

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Domestic violence was a public health crisis long before the pandemic, but the added stress just made it worse. Statistics show that approximately one in four women and one in 10 men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime, Janelle Melohn, director of the Crime Victim Assistance Division of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, told The Center Square. The added stress created by the pandemic has worsened the situation, she said.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

