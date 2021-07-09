‘Ripple effects of familial violence’ stretch across all parts of Iowa’s communities

Domestic abuse and violence remain topics considered shameful and disgraceful in many Slavic religious immigrant communities — not something to be talked about in public. The patriarchal culture automatically blames the woman if domestic violence is happening in her family. Members of Slavic religious communities with conservative views are taught to obey the advice of their pastors — who are considered as honorable people conveying “God’s will” — rather than talk to secular authorities. This is partially explained by a long history of persecution of Christians and their total distrust of a ruling party in the former USSR.