Infantile neuroblastoma and maternal occupational exposure to medical agents

By Yuhki Koga, Masafumi Sanefuji, Syunichiro Toya, Utako Oba, Kentaro Nakashima, Hiroaki Ono, Shunsuke Yamamoto, Maya Suzuki, Yuri Sonoda, Masanobu Ogawa, Hiroyuki Yamamoto, Koichi Kusuhara, Shouichi Ohga
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthcare workers are often exposed to hazardous agents and are at risk for adverse health consequences that affect not only themselves but also their infants. This study aimed to examine whether such occupational exposure increased the risk of childhood cancer in offspring. Methods. We used the dataset of the Japan...

