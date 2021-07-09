Cancel
Bexar County, TX

AG Paxton’s Law Enforcement Round Up

Fort Bend Herald
 9 days ago

The Texas Attorney General's Child Exploitation Unit made a noteworthy arrest last week. In Bexar County, Zane Ellis, 20, of San Antonio, was arrested on June 29 for five counts of Possession of Child Pornography. This case was received as a NCMEC CyberTipline report involving the upload of child pornography to an online account. In the course of executing a search warrant, investigators found numerous files of child pornography on Ellis’ cell phone and seized multiple devices for examination by the Digital Forensics Unit. Ellis was transported to the Bexar County Jail where he was booked without incident.

www.fbherald.com

