Ferndale, MI

‘Good Day Selfie Museum’ to Bring Interactive Smiles to Ferndale

By Sherri Kolade
michiganchronicle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatherine Tolbert-Wilson wants to bring a good day to metro Detroiters and is doing so one smile at a time. Tolbert-Wilson, a Ferndale High School graduate and recent graduate of Central Michigan University, will host an upcoming opening next week of the Good Day Selfie Museum, an immersive self-serve photography studio featuring 20+ unique interactive exhibits and photo opportunities. Visitors are invited to attend and make memories by taking photos and videos, according to a press release.

