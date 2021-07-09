‘Good Day Selfie Museum’ to Bring Interactive Smiles to Ferndale

Catherine Tolbert-Wilson wants to bring a good day to metro Detroiters and is doing so one smile at a time. Tolbert-Wilson, a Ferndale High School graduate and recent graduate of Central Michigan University, will host an upcoming opening next week of the Good Day Selfie Museum, an immersive self-serve photography studio featuring 20+ unique interactive exhibits and photo opportunities. Visitors are invited to attend and make memories by taking photos and videos, according to a press release.