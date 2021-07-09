SENATE BEGINS SPECIAL SESSION ON ELECTIONS

Lawmakers will have a full agenda as they reassemble in Austin for the first called session of the 87th Legislature. Governor Greg Abbott's call would bring back a number of bills that died in the waning days of the regular session in May, but the top item is elections integrity. Both chambers passed versions of election legislation, but the primary vehicle in the form of SB 7 was killed by opponents in the House of Representatives in the final hours of the regular session. Opponents objected to what they called attempts to make it harder to vote, while supporters contended that election integrity must be improved to give voters faith in the process. Two controversial provisions from the regular session bill, one that would've moved the start of early voting on Sundays to 1 p.m. and one that appeared to make it easier for judges to overturn elections will not be considered, according to a Wednesday tweet from Lt. Governor Dan Patrick. "Neither will be in Special Election bill," he wrote. Senate Bill 1, the Senate's version of the election bill, will be heard in the Senate State Affairs Committee at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 10th.