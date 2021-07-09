Cancel
Austin, TX

SENATE BEGINS SPECIAL SESSION ON ELECTIONS

By RICHARD LEE Special to The Herald
Fort Bend Herald
Cover picture for the articleLawmakers will have a full agenda as they reassemble in Austin for the first called session of the 87th Legislature. Governor Greg Abbott's call would bring back a number of bills that died in the waning days of the regular session in May, but the top item is elections integrity. Both chambers passed versions of election legislation, but the primary vehicle in the form of SB 7 was killed by opponents in the House of Representatives in the final hours of the regular session. Opponents objected to what they called attempts to make it harder to vote, while supporters contended that election integrity must be improved to give voters faith in the process. Two controversial provisions from the regular session bill, one that would've moved the start of early voting on Sundays to 1 p.m. and one that appeared to make it easier for judges to overturn elections will not be considered, according to a Wednesday tweet from Lt. Governor Dan Patrick. "Neither will be in Special Election bill," he wrote. Senate Bill 1, the Senate's version of the election bill, will be heard in the Senate State Affairs Committee at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 10th.

COMMITTEES WORK THROUGH WEEKEND ON SPECIAL SESSION AGENDA

Holding unusual Saturday and Sunday hearings, Senate committees continued considering topics Governor Greg Abbott placed on the agenda for the special session that began last Thursday. Saturday saw the Senate State Affairs Committee consider the session's marquee issue - elections. SB 1, by Mineola Senator Bryan Hughes would establish uniform early voting hours across the state, limiting the times that polls can be open to nine hours between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. It would also ban drive-through voting, prohibit mass solicitation of mail-in ballot applications to non-mail eligible voters and gives poll watchers more latitude to observe during voting. The committee took hours of testimony from hundreds of witnesses and advanced the bill on a vote of 6 to 3 Sunday afternoon. It could be considered by the full Senate as early as Tuesday.
Election regulation, ‘critical race theory’ among Gov. Abbott’s priorities during special legislative session

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott outlined his priorities for the state legislature’s special session set to begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday. “The 87th Legislative Session was a monumental success for the people of Texas, but we have unfinished business to ensure that Texas remains the most exceptional state in America,” said Abbott. “Two of my emergency items, along with other important legislation, did not make it to my desk during the regular session, and we have a responsibility to finish the job on behalf of all Texans. These Special Session priority items put the people of Texas first and will keep the Lone Star State on a path to prosperity. I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to pass this legislation as we build a brighter future for all who call Texas home.”

