Square Enix was not at its best in the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation. Like other Japanese companies, they had a hard time adapting to high definition. In this context, Final Fantasy XIII was born, a production that promised to be a step forward in the saga, but was received coldly when it finally went on sale. Be that as it may, graphics have never been its weak point, but the years have not gone by in vain. Now, hand in hand with mods Created by GreenThumb2, players have the ability to experience the game with a much more current look.