Cincinnati, OH

New study shows your diet may be harmful to your knees

By Liz Bonis, Merby Curtis, WKRC
WKRC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) – This past pandemic year has led to an increase in two things that can really play a big role in your health: more sit time and more processed food. A new study by Harvard University researchers say the way we eat overall, with more processed and fried foods and fewer fresh fruits and vegetables, along with a lot more sit time, has now been linked to osteoarthritis of the knee. Those two things were magnified a bit this pandemic year.

