Game three of the NBA finals was a loss for the Phoenix Suns, but in a way it was a personal win for Torrey Craig. In game two of the series (a win for Phoenix), the Great Falls native had to be carried off the floor after suffering a knee contusion in a collision with Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo. He was initially listed as questionable for game three, but the Suns announced just before tipoff on Sunday that he had been cleared to play. He ended up logging 15 minutes in the contest and though he only scored two points he still contributed the sticky defense he has become known for. His presence was important with his team already having lost one of its key reserves to a torn knee during the series.