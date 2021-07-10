Nasa Hataoka clings to lead at Marathon Classic
Nasa Hataoka survived an up-and-down second round to keep her grip on the lead at the Marathon LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio. A day after flirting with a 59 and settling for a 10-under 61, the 22-year-old from Japan carded a 69 with six birdies and four bogeys. At 12-under 130, she enters the weekend two strokes ahead of Mina Harigae, with Alison Lee and Elizabeth Szokol tied for third at 9 under.www.gwinnettdailypost.com
