Pacific Superstore

Bargain Beachwear opened their first location on the Grand Strand in 1983, and since then, they have opened multiple locations in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, and Surfside Beach! Bargain Beachwear offers men, women, and kids products, and they have beach gear and souvenirs! There is something for the entire family at Bargain Beachwear, and whatever you choose, it will help you remember your trip to the Grand Strand! You can wear your new t-shirt everywhere you go, and it will be turning heads! If you forgot your umbrella and beach towel, don’t worry because Bargain Beachwear has you covered! No need to travel with the bulky beach gear when you can pick it up when you get here! Bargain Beachwear has great souvenirs to bring home for yourself or to bring your friends!