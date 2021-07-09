Pacific Superstore

Furman Model - four bedroom with three and half bathrooms could be your new home in Berkshire Forest. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Your new Home is filled with lots of natural light and has upgrades galore 4ft garage extension, 4 ft extension on the great room, screened porch, wood flooring throughout the downstairs, gourmet kitchen, roll out cabinets in the kitchen, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, large kitchen island, upgraded cabinets, fireplace, home office area, drop zone, separate laundry room with upgraded cabinets and sink, downstairs masters suite raised vanity with double sinks in the master bath, large walk in tile shower with separate soaking tub, multi use den downstairs with glass french door, 3 large bedrooms with walk in closets on the second floor. Separate loft/bonus room area would make a great TV room. List of upgrades goes on and on. Enjoy the incredible amenities including a clubhouse, recreational facility, fitness center, lake, tennis courts, basketball court, 2 pools, new lazy river, and a new splash pad. The HOA also includes use of the Altantica III Resort. Close to area golf courses, the beach, shopping, schools and all that Myrtle Beach has to offer.
