Many families have little quirks that are unique to them. Can you think of something that your family does that has become an inside joke? One of ours we have lovingly coined, “The Justman Goodbye.” When we all get together, we tease that we should start saying goodbye as soon as we say hello because it takes us so long to make the rounds before we part ways. When I learned that one Power Nine habit of living longer, better was putting family and loved ones first, I thought about our drawn out farewells. Our family cherishes our time together so much that saying goodbye is something we put off as long as we can. I found myself doing that this week as I said goodbye to a job I have enjoyed for the last two and a half years.