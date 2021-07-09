Jaws Resort Wear

Plantation River Tours departs from Wacca Wache Marina in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, and takes its guests on scenic boat tours along historic plantations of South Carolina’s beautiful Lowcountry rivers. On your tour, you will see rice plantations, trunk gates, slave cabins, moss-laden oak trees, alligators, eagles, and osprey, and you will see transit yachts on the Intercoastal Waterway! The tour will be narrated by a local historian who will educate you on the Rice Plantations’ history, mystery, and legends. The Plantation River Tour is on a 60-foot Pontoon Boat named the Waccamaw Lady, and it goes 15 knots. The seating on the Waccamaw Lady is shaded, and there are clean restrooms on board! The Waccamaw Lady is also handicapped accessible. Plantation River Tours has a 24-hour cancellation policy. The Plantation River Tour costs $35 for adults, $25 for kids ages 6 to 12, and the tour is free for children 5 and under!
