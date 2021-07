Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce are set to play in the American Century Championship for the second consecutive year. The real event kicks off on Friday, with Mahomes, Kelce and Justin Timberlake (yes, that’s the pairing) teeing off at 11:29 a.m. PST. While we wait on the tournament to start, the practice rounds for the celebrity golf tourney began on Wednesday. Mahomes and Kelce are already up to their usual antics, making for some highlight-worthy moments.