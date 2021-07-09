First Images Of The 862 HP Subaru WRX STI At Goodwood Festival Of Speed
The 862 horsepower Subaru WRX STI takes its first run up the Goodwood Festival of Speed Hill. Check out the first images here. Are you ready for more of Subaru of America's 862-horsepower WRX STI driven by Travis Pastrana? The wildest STI ever produced is at the Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb Shootout this weekend. The Subaru WRX STI with Travis Pastrana behind the wheel takes its first run up the Goodwood hill.www.torquenews.com
