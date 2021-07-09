First Images Of The 862 HP Subaru WRX STI At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

Subaru showed off the first public image of the upcoming WRX just a few weeks ago. The photo, as seen above, did little to give fans an idea of what they can expect from the rally-bred icon's newest generation. Thankfully, this doesn't mean that we don't have any clues as to what is planned for the 2022 Subaru WRX or the STI that will follow. Here is everything we think we know so far about what's coming.