Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Draw with Cerezo leaves Hong Kong's Kitchee facing anxious wait

By Michael Church
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

July 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Kitchee face a nervous wait to see if they will advance to the knockout rounds of the Asian Champions League after a 0-0 draw with Japan's Cerezo Osaka in Buriram on Friday saw them fall short of automatic qualification.

Alex Chu's side needed to win against the J-League side to move into top spot in Group J and guarantee themselves a first-ever appearance in the last 16 of the continental championship.

After weathering sustained pressure during the first half, the Hong Kong champions fought back in the second half but were unable to find a way past Kim Jin-hyeon to pull off a surprise victory.

With only the winners of the five groups being played in east Asia certain to advance, Kitchee must now hope their 11-point tally is enough to take one of the three runners-up spots.

Thailand's BG Pathum United are now certain to claim one of those berths with their 12 points in Group F surpassing the total acquired by Kitchee and Pohang Steelers in Group G.

The 2021 edition of the Asian Champions League has been expanded to 40 teams with the group matches for clubs from east Asia being played in centralised biosecure hubs in Thailand and Uzbekistan due to the ongoing pandemic.

Group phase matches in the west of the continent were completed in April and the Round of 16 is scheduled to be played from September 14 to 16.

The quarter-finals and semi-finals will also be played centrally in October with the final slated to be held on November 23.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Chu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Continental#Pandemic#Hong Kong#J League#Group J#Bg Pathum United#Group F#Pohang Steelers#Group G
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Country
Thailand
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
TechnologyPosted by
UPI News

Tech giants warn they may leave Hong Kong over new privacy laws

July 5 (UPI) -- An Asian industry association of leading Internet and technology companies including Google, Twitter and Facebook warned the government of Hong Kong that they may pull their services if it implements changes to its privacy laws that could silence freedom of expression and open them up to criminal liability.
Economykdal610.com

Hong Kong drinks company Vitasoy faces China netizen calls for boycott

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Beverage maker Vitasoy has become the latest target of Chinese netizen calls for a boycott after an employee circulated a memo online offering condolences to the family of a worker who had stabbed a Hong Kong police officer. In a statement on the Chinese social media...
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Google, Twitter And Facebook Eye Leaving Hong Kong If Data Laws Pass

Facebook, Twitter and Google are among the big companies threatening to quit offering services in Hong Kong if the authorities’ proposed changes pass, making those companies responsible for malicious sharing of individuals’ data on the internet, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote Monday (July 5). An industry group sent a...
SportsWorld Soccer Talk

Cerezo and Kitchee stay on collision course in Asian Champions League

Doha (AFP) – Cerezo Osaka and Kitchee both won in the Asian Champions League on Saturday to stay locked in a battle for first place in Group J. While Japanese top-flight side Cerezo Osaka rebounded from their surprise 1-1 draw with Thais Port FC last week to win the return match 3-0, Kitchee of Hong Kong beat basement side Guangzhou 1-0, with talismanic veteran Dejan Damjanovic once again the hero.
Foreign Policyarcamax.com

US and allies condemn crackdown on Hong Kong's Apple Daily

The U.S. and allies including Germany, Japan and the U.K. criticized a crackdown by Hong Kong authorities on the outspoken Apple Daily newspaper and its staff. In a joint statement issued Saturday by the 21-country “Media Freedom Coalition,” the governments condemned the use of a China-imposed National Security Law in Hong Kong to shut down the paper and arrest owner Jimmy Lai and staff. They expressed “strong concerns” about the closing and warned about the potential of increased media censorship if further legislation is passed.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Exploring Hong Kong’s Luxury Neighborhoods

Hong Kong has long been a global city synonymous with luxury living. From the Peak, with its magnificent views of Victoria Harbor and the city, to the coastline of Repulse Bay, Hong Kong offers abundant choices for luxury home buyers. Joshua Miller, chief executive of Hong Kong premier’s luxury brokerage...
TrafficArkansas Online

Hong Kong's famous Peak Tram closing for remodel

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong's Peak Tram is a fixture in the memories of many residents and tourists, ferrying passengers up Victoria Peak for a bird's eye view of the city's many skyscrapers. Enthusiasts and others recently had been rushing for one last ride before the Peak Tram closed for...
AgriculturePosted by
AFP

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

With their heads in the clouds and their hands in the soil, a group of office workers are busy harvesting the fruits of their labour on the roof of a Hong Kong skyscraper. Invisible to those below, a sprawling garden of radishes, carrots and rhubarb is flourishing at the top of the 150-metre tall Bank of America tower, a stark and colourful contrast to the monotone shades of concrete, steel and glass of the city's financial district. The farm is among more than 60 that have sprouted across the space-starved city since 2015 -- on decommissioned helipads, shopping mall rooftops and public terraces -- thanks to initiatives like Rooftop Republic, a local social enterprise which promotes urban farming. Cofounder Andrew Tsui sees the rooftop farms as a way for people to reconnect with how sustainable food can be produced in what he calls the current "instant-noodle city lifestyle" that sees so much waste.
Lifestyleairwaysmag.com

Today in Aviation: Hong Kong’s Iconic Kai Tak Airport Closes

MIAMI – Today in aviation, Kai Tak Airport, officially known as Hong Kong International Airport from 1954, closed its doors in 1998. The airport was famed for its nail-biting, roof-top skimming ‘checkerboard approach’ to runway 13. It was named after two businessmen, Ho Kai and Au Tak. The pair helped with the construction of the city’s first airstrip on the site that opened on January 25, 1925.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Thai banks to suspend debt repayments for some hit by virus curbs

BANGKOK, July 15 (Reuters) - Thailand’s banks agreed to suspend debt repayments for two months for debtors affected by government coronavirus containment measures, the central bank said on Thursday, as the Southeast Asian country combats its worst COVID-19 outbreak. The assistance from July will be for retail debtors and smaller...
MoviesGreenwichTime

Sammo Hung to Head Retelling of Hong Kong's 'Seven Little Fortunes'

Action star Sammo Hung will take the helm of the production of “Seven Little Fortunes,” a feature film re-telling Hung’s childhood story where he and a generation of Hong Kong action movie icons such as Jackie Chan were coached by their mentor, Peking opera master Yu Jim-yuen. Co-produced by Yuen...
SoccerThe Independent

Kyogo Furuhashi: Celtic sign Japan international forward from Vissel Kobe

Celtic have announced the signing of Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi from Vissel Kobe on a four-year contract. The transfer, which is subject to international clearance, sees Furuhashi move to the Scottish Premiership from the J1 League, where he is currently top scorer in the ongoing 2021 season with 14 goals.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong stocks end higher on Beijing's RRR cut

July 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Monday, boosted by Beijing’s decision to lower banks’ reserve requirements to prop up the economy, while gains in the regional peers also lent support. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 170.70 points, or 0.62%, at...
Soccersemoball.com

Celtic brings Japan's Furuhashi to Scotland on 4-year deal

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) -- Scottish club Celtic signed Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi to a four-year contract on Friday as the Glasgow squad remodels under new manager Ange Postecoglou. The 26-year-old Furuhashi, who joins from Vissel Kobe subject to clearances, was leading the Japanese league in scoring with 14 goals in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy