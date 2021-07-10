Cancel
Chicago, IL

The Week in Review: Summer Violence Persists with More Law Enforcement Shot

By Alexandra Silets
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer violence in Chicago continues unabated as Supt. David Brown and Mayor Lightfoot place blame on the criminal courts letting criminals out before trial. But the Cook County Courts Chief Judge, Tim Evans, pushed back calling that a false narrative. Meanwhile, activists call it a “state of emergency,” as they and aldermen push for government funds to go to community groups to help quell the violence.

Illinois StatePosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Illinois’ Ban on Evictions to End Aug. 31, Pritzker Says

Illinois’ ban on evictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will end Aug. 31, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday. Pritzker’s announcement means the state’s ban on most evictions will have lasted more than 17 months after beginning in March 2020 when the governor ordered Illinois residents to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
PoliticsPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

July 14, 2021 - Full Show

Gov. J.B. Pritzker heads to D.C. to talk infrastructure at the White House. The nationwide battle over voting rights. The debate over police in schools. And the return of theater critic Hedy Weiss.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago Region Prepares to Take Action on Climate Change

The Chicago region is warming faster than the globe, and the frequency and intensity of the area’s precipitation is likewise changing faster than elsewhere in the nation. That was the sobering news delivered by Richard Spinrad, the newly sworn-in administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Spinrad’s comments, made...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago Reinstates COVID-19 Travel Advisory as Cases Spike

Chicago officials have reinstated the city’s COVID-19 travel advisory as cases spike with the spread of the delta variant of the virus in Missouri and Arkansas. The city’s travel order, first implemented in July 2020, did not include any states as of June 1, as vaccination efforts tamped down cases and spurred reopenings across the United States. On June 29, officials announced the order would become an advisory, as COVID-19 cases remained low across the nation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

End of Eviction Ban Expected to Push More People Onto Streets

Over the past year, a small group of people experiencing homelessness have established a tent encampment in a an Avondale park known as Fireman’s Park. Last week, the group was given notice that the city planned to clean the park, leaving those living there — many of whom have ties to the surrounding community — concerned they would lose their belongings and their place to live.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

The Last Word: Rashod Johnson

The city of Chicago’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Certification Program was designed to allow businesses that are often discriminated against to compete against long-established companies. But Rashod Johnson, the president and CEO of local engineering firm Ardmore Roderick, says that discrimination doesn’t end once a business begins experiencing success. As...

