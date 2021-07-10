The Week in Review: Summer Violence Persists with More Law Enforcement Shot
Summer violence in Chicago continues unabated as Supt. David Brown and Mayor Lightfoot place blame on the criminal courts letting criminals out before trial. But the Cook County Courts Chief Judge, Tim Evans, pushed back calling that a false narrative. Meanwhile, activists call it a “state of emergency,” as they and aldermen push for government funds to go to community groups to help quell the violence.news.wttw.com
