The Week in Review: Summer Violence Persists with More Law Enforcement Shot

Chicago officials have reinstated the city’s COVID-19 travel advisory as cases spike with the spread of the delta variant of the virus in Missouri and Arkansas. The city’s travel order, first implemented in July 2020, did not include any states as of June 1, as vaccination efforts tamped down cases and spurred reopenings across the United States. On June 29, officials announced the order would become an advisory, as COVID-19 cases remained low across the nation.