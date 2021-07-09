Cancel
Chinese VP Wang says China, U.S. should handle friction via dialogue

China's Vice President Wang Qishan talks to the representatives of the China-Russian Committee for Peace and Development at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China December 5, 2019. NOEL CELIS/Pool

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - China and the United States should handle differences and friction via dialogue and consultations, state television quoted China's Vice President Wang Qishan as saying on Friday.

The United State's biggest challenge is not China, but itself, Wang said during a high-level meeting to commemorate the 50th anniversary of former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger's secret visit to China.

