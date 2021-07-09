Vince Staples Returns With A Self-Titled LP

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleRamona Park legend Vince Staples returns his self-titled album, “Vince Staples” today. The self-titled album marks Vince Staples’ first project since his 2018 EP FM!. With a run time of 22 minutes, the Kenny Beats produced LP contains one feature from singer Fousheé. Earlier this week, Vince Staples delivered a...

MusicComplex

Watch Vince Staples Freestyle Over Dr. Dre’s “Xxplosive”

As the world awaits the release of his self-titled fourth studio album, set to arrive this Friday, Vince Staples stopped by Power 106’s L.A. Leakers to drop a freestyle over Dr. Dre’s “Xxplosive” beat. The freestyle comes just a day after Staples released his latest single, “Are You With That?,”...
MusicComplex

Vince Staples on Why He Considers Jay-Z the GOAT

In an interview with Billboard published alongside the release of his new self-titled album, Vince Staples revealed why he considers Jay-Z the GOAT. When asked what makes Hov the greatest rapper of all time, Staples asserted that Jigga is one of one. “He’s Jay-Z,” the Long Beach rapper explained. “There’s...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Vince Staples broadens his horizons and Jennifer Hudson salutes Aretha

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Vince Staples, “Vince Staples” (Blacksmith/Motown) In the hardened world of Los Angeles street hip-hop, Staples has established himself as one of the most dynamic MCs to arise from the scene in a decade. Among his lauded first three albums, “Summertime ’06” is a thorough display of diverse sonic lyricism. He also recently appeared on Oakland rapper AllBlack’s track “We Straight,” easily one of the best Bay Area rap cuts of 2021. He appeared on an episode of HBO’s “Insecure” and his romantic flow pierced through his thick skin on “Yo Love” from the soundtrack to the film “Queen & Slim.” Now on his fourth album, produced by frequent collaborator and venerable hip-hop beat constructor Kenny Beats, Staples is delving further into his multifaceted artistry with tracks like “Law of Averages,” which could easily be mistaken for a James Blake collaboration.
MusicComplex

Best New Music This Week: Vince Staples, Snoh Aalegra, Post Malone, and More

The summer is just getting started, and so are the new music releases. This week, Vince Staples dropped his self-titled album featuring the high-energy highlight “Mhm.” Snoh Alegra and Tyler, the Creator teamed up for their danceable hit “Neon Peach,” from Snoh’s latest project, Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies. And Bas teamed up with J. Cole and Lil Tjay for “The Jackie,” while Post Malone flew solo on his braggadocious single “Motley Crew.” There’s also new music from Tinashe, IDK, Nicki Minaj, and more.
Musicmxdwn.com

Vince Staples Shares Easygoing New Track “Are You With That?”

Vince Staples has released a new track “Are You With That?” from his self-titled album. The song is produced by long-time collaborator Kenny Beats, along with Reske. This is the 2nd single from his new album, following the release of the laid-back track, “Law of Averages.”. “Are You With That?”...
Musicrapradar.com

Video: Vince Staples “Are You With That?”

Hot off the release of his self-titled album, Vince Staples is running and falling in the LP’s opening track. Directed by Jack Bergert, the slow motion-clip depicts Vince portraying various neighbors in his Long Beach neighborhood. Here, he is mysterious being pursued as he continuous runs, falls, and slowly sinking into his grave.
Musicthesource.com

Vince Staples Announces New Album with Tracklist

In celebration of his birthday, Vince Staples announced that he is dropping an album. On Friday, the now 28-year-old rapper from Long Beach went to social media to announce that his upcoming fourth studio album, self-titled Vince Staples, will be dropping next week. Staples has been hinting at new music...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Vince Staples’ self-titled album is his most personal, laid-back music yet (stream, review)

Vince Staples' fourth proper full-length album is self-titled, and he says this is because he wants to show a more bare, honest side of himself than he ever has before. "This whole time I thought I was being descriptive," he says, "but maybe I was being more cryptic. This one is much more on-the-nose. It fills a void in my discography. It really gives much more information about me that wasn’t out there before." It's interesting to think about how this album is more reflective of Vince Staples the person vs Vince Staples the entertainer, because if you think about it, it's never actually been that clear who Vince Staples was. He's a rapper who's always rejected a lot of what comes with being a rapper, and he's drastically changed his approach with each album. His debut album Summertime '06 is a concept double album in the spirit of traditional '90s rap, its followup Big Fish Theory is a futuristic, electronic album that sometimes barely counts as rap music, and 2018's FM! almost feels like a work of fiction, meant to mimic the act of listening to the radio rather than listening to an album. And those albums are just the tip of the iceberg; Vince has done all kinds of other stuff with his mixtapes and EPs.
Celebritiesrapradar.com

Vince Staples L.A. Leakers Freestyle

Ahead of his self-titled album this Friday (Jul. 9), Vince Staples hit up local Power 106 for L.A. Leaker’s Life Off show. Blasting off to Dr. Dre’s “Xxplosive”, Vince dropped a fiery rap touching on his upbringing, the state of the game, street politics, and social injustice. Long Beach is definitely up in the house.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Vince Staples Releases New Song ‘ARE YOU WITH THAT?’: Listen

This week, Vince Staples will liberate his self-titled album from which we’ve already heard the first offering ‘LAW OF AVERAGES’ which you can see the video for here. This afternoon, the North Long Beach rapper has dropped another song from the upcoming LP. This one is called ‘ARE YOU WITH THAT?’ and comes with a lyric video. You can check that out below and have a look at the full track list for VINCE STAPLES here.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Vince Staples shares new song “Are You With That?,” new album out this week

Vince Staples' anticipated Kenny Beats-produced self-titled album arrives this Friday (7/9) via Blacksmith/Motown, and ahead of the release, he shared a second song from it, "Are You With That?". Like lead single "Law of Averages," it's a laid-back, pensive song, and it's great to hear Vince exploring this side of him. Listen below.
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Vince Staples & Lil Nas X Catch Up On Twitter

Vince Staples released his self-titled album last week, which has received rave reviews from hip-hop fans over the weekend. As people continue to dissect the album, the North Long Beach native got caught up with an old friend on Twitter, having a hilarious interaction with Lil Nas X, whom he supposedly knows from community college.
Musicearmilk.com

Album Review: Vince Staples — Vince Staples

Vince Staples, the gap-toothed veteran rapper out of Long Beach, is back in a way that is focused and refreshing with his fourth studio album, Vince Staples. His new effort is one of his more personal bodies of work as he follows up his 2018 album, FM! In ten tracks, the self-titled album draws up his innermost self as he learns to deal with his past and progresses into a better future.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Vince Staples & Fousheé Team Up On "Take Me Home"

There's been a few projects that Vince Staples announced in the past year but none of them have been released. On Friday, the rapper returned with his latest album, the Kenny Beats-produced self-titled project. The 10-song effort continues to show Vince Staples' sonic and personal growth in the years since releasing FM! Vince Staples largely handles his new project on his own but he does call for assistance from Fousheé on "Take Me Home." The "Tip Toe" star handles hook duties while Vince reflects on his hometown of Long Beach. "Been all 'cross this atlas, but keep coming back to this place/ 'Cause they trapped us/ I preach what I practice, these streets all I know," he raps on the song.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

ScHoolboy Q & Vince Staples Shined Together On 2016's "Ride Out"

Five years ago today, ScHoolboy Q followed up the commercial success of 2014's Oxymoron with the dark and introspective 17-track album Blank Face LP. Led by singles such as "Groovy Tony" and the Kanye West-assisted "That Part," the TDE artist's fourth studio album lauded with critical acclaim, and it even earned him Grammy nominations for "Best Rap Album" and "Best Rap Performance."
Long Beach, CAhypebeast.com

Vince Staples Delivers "ARE YOU WITH THAT?" Visual

Vince Staples has released the official music video for “ARE YOU WITH THAT?,” a track from his latest eponymous record. Directed by Jack Begert, the accompanying visual highlights “voyeuristic moments” in the artist’s home of Long Beach, California and features images highlighting “Black joy and the beauty within the fringes.” Vince Staples was produced by Kenny Beats, who shared, “This project really gives much more information about me that wasn’t out there before. That’s why I went with that title. I feel like I’ve been trying to tell the same story. As you go on in life, your point of view changes. This is another take on myself that I might not have had before.”

