Vince Staples Returns With A Self-Titled LP

Vince Staples' fourth proper full-length album is self-titled, and he says this is because he wants to show a more bare, honest side of himself than he ever has before. "This whole time I thought I was being descriptive," he says, "but maybe I was being more cryptic. This one is much more on-the-nose. It fills a void in my discography. It really gives much more information about me that wasn’t out there before." It's interesting to think about how this album is more reflective of Vince Staples the person vs Vince Staples the entertainer, because if you think about it, it's never actually been that clear who Vince Staples was. He's a rapper who's always rejected a lot of what comes with being a rapper, and he's drastically changed his approach with each album. His debut album Summertime '06 is a concept double album in the spirit of traditional '90s rap, its followup Big Fish Theory is a futuristic, electronic album that sometimes barely counts as rap music, and 2018's FM! almost feels like a work of fiction, meant to mimic the act of listening to the radio rather than listening to an album. And those albums are just the tip of the iceberg; Vince has done all kinds of other stuff with his mixtapes and EPs.