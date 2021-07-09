Cancel
More Animated Projects From Marvel Studios To Follow ‘What If…?’

By Ryden Scarnato
heroichollywood.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Studios appears to be developing more animated projects after their first with Disney Plus’ What If…?. With Disney Plus, Marvel Studios is venturing into television for the very first time, but that’s not the only new medium they will be exploring on the streaming service. What If…? will also mark Marvel Studios’ first foray in animation, and we recently got our first full trailer for the series that will arrive next month on the streaming service.

TV Seriesthrillgeek.com

Marvel Studios Releases First Trailer for Upcoming ‘What If?’ Series

We got our first official look today at the upcoming Disney+ Show, What If…? This new series will be directed by Bryan Andrews, along with head writer A.C. Bradley and will feature a variety of animated stories about certain “what if” stories in the MCU, such as what if Tony Stark met Erik Killmonger? What if T’Challa was taken from Earth by Yondu, instead of Peter Quill? What would have happened if Peggy Carter and not Steve Rogers took the super-soldier serum at the start of World War II?
TV & Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Marvel Releases Trailer For Animated Series "What If...?", Featuring Michael B. Jordan & Chris Hemsworth

Disney+ has unveiled the trailer for What If...?, a brand new animated series from Marvel, that opens up room for eternal possibilities in their cinematic universe. Starring all the familiar actors from the actual MCU including Paul Rudd, Josh Brolin, Michael B. Jordan and numerous others, What If...? is expected to take viewers through an entirely alternate realm of what they grew to know over the course of 23 different movies. On the other hand, there is no confirmation as to whether Tony Stark is voiced by Robert Downey. Jr, following the news that he will be parting ways with the massive set of films and piles of money. We can confirm, however, that Howard the Duck will be making his fourth appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

LEGO Reveals New Marvel Studios What If…? Captain Carter Set

Marvel fans are still a month away from the animated multiverse stories of Marvel Studios What If…?. Fans will get to dive into different worlds and see legendary superhero events unfold in a new light. LEGO is one of the first companies to show interest in the What If…? stories with some pretty great upcoming LEGO sets. We have already seen the story of Tony Stark on the planet of Sakaar in block form and know it's time to check out Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter. The story unfolds differently this time as Peggy Carter takes on the mantle of Captain America to become Captain Carter.
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Marvel What If…? merchandise shows alternate Doctor Strange, Black Panther, and more

New What If…? merchandise has surfaced online, and it gives another look at alternate versions of familiar Marvel characters. The new Pop Funko is named Doctor Strange Supreme, and from the shadows around the figure's eyes, it seems to be the dark version of Doctor Strange glimpsed in a trailer for the series. The back of the packaging features Peggy Carter as Captain Carter, T'Challa – AKA Black Panther – as Star-Lord, and Gamora, with the title Daughter of Thanos. There's also a giant suit of armor named the HYDRA Stomper. Check out the pictures below.
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

What If…? Trailer and Poster Revealed by Marvel Studios

Disney+ today unveiled the new trailer and poster for Marvel Studios‘ What If…? showcasing the compelling series that reimagines famous events from films in the MCU. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, What If…? features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. The new series,...
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Kevin Feige Says Marvel Studios Is Moving Away From Long-Term Contracts

Kevin Feige revealed Marvel Studios is no longer making long-term contracts done in the past with actors like Samuel L Jackson and other Avengers stars. In the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio notably locked its major stars down for multiple films. Samuel L Jackson was among the first when he signed a deal to appear in nine films over a decade ago. In a recent interview, Kevin Feige told The Hollywood Reporter that Marvel Studios isn’t doing that as much these days:
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel Fans Are Comparing What If?'s Animation Style to the MTV Spider-Man Series

Marvel’s What If trailer is here and a bunch of fans think the animation is a dead ringer for MTV’s Spider-Man series. The 2003 show was made with CGI characters and that kind of cel-shaded art style is very distinct. A lot of people were surprised when Marvel decided to go a similar route for What If, but the initial response shows how much everyone has loved this idea. Will Neil Patrick Harris be voicing Peter Parker this time around? Who really knows, but the quick response on social media proves that there are fans of every incarnation of Spider-Man under the sun. There were only 13 episodes of MTV’s show produced, but anyone who spent a lot of time watching their programming during the early aughts remembers this weird one-off. (Even funnier is the fact that Viceland actually aired the series on their network, which caused a similar nostalgia rush.)
TV & Videoslrmonline.com

Marvel Studios’ What If…? Trailer Showcases Peggy Carter, T’Challa, and Killmonger

What If…? For my friends and me, it is usually the beginning of a long back and forth conversation at the bar about our favorite pop culture icons. Leading to some agreements but mostly debates about our different ideas. Just in the Marvel Universe alone, there are so many cases of What If…? That you can spend seemingly a lifetime putting together different scenarios for all the amazing characters and storylines.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘What If…?’: Disney+ Unveils Trailer, Poster For Marvel Multiverse Animated Series

Disney+ gives Marvel fans a look into the multiverse with the trailer for Marvel Studios’ first animated series, What If…?. Set to launch on Disney+ Wednesday, August 11, What If…? seeks to reimagine famous events from various MCU films, from key battles to notable scenes. The trailer gives a look at some unlikely alliances including that between Black Panther‘s T’Challa and Guardians of the Galaxy’s Yondu Udonta, or between Ironman and Killmonger. The snippet also teases new scenarios for Peggy Carter, Doctor Strange, Thor and more.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Super Cool New Trailer for Marvel's WHAT IF...? Animated Series

Marvel has dropped a new trailer for its upcoming animated series Marvel’s What If…? and this series is going to have a lot of fun playing around in the multiverse! The trailer here features a ton of exciting new footage from the series, giving us our best look yet at what we can expect from the alternate MCU stories that it’s going to tell. It’s exciting stuff and I can’t wait to watch this show! I was especially happy to see Howard The Duck pop up in the trailer!
Comicsscreenanarchy.com

STAR WARS: VISIONS, Disney+ Announces Seven Short Films From Top Japanese Anime Studios

Any Star Wars fan worth their salt knows of the influence that Japanese popular and traditional culture has had on the films and the franchise. One thing that has eluded me all this time is Star Wars' influence back. In the context of this announcement made yesterday by Disney+ about Star Wars: Visions I do not recall their being any kind of official Star Wars anime.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

What If …? Marvel Studios dazzles with its new official trailer in Spanish

What If…? from Marvel Studios shares its new official trailer in Spanish. The animated series of the American giant will arrive at Disney + next August 11th. From that day on, you will receive a new episode every Wednesday, until completing the 10 expected in the first season. You can see the full video in the Headboard of this news.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Thanos, Alioth and more Marvel references from Loki episode 5 on Disney +

Loki returned to the screen of Disney+ this Wednesday with the fifth episode of the series and had absolutely everything. From shocking revelations to an ending that left fans more than anxious. It also included great details that at every step made reference to Marvel with imperceptible Easter eggs. If you missed them because you were steeped in history, here are the best ones!
TV Seriesthestreamable.com

Disney+ Announces Premiere Date For Marvel’s ‘What If…?’; Plus Other Upcoming Projects Announced This Week

Marvel’s “What If…?” on Disney+ reimagines famous events from films in the Marvel universe. Fan-favorite characters include Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features familiar action from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but with a curious twist. Marvel Studios’ first animated series launches on the streaming service on August 11.

