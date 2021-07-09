Dale “Steven” Reese, age 59, of Forest City, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at Atrium Health Cleveland Hospital. He was the son of the late Dale and Anna Sue Reese, and he was a native of McDowell County. Steve was the pastor at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Marion, NC. He loved his family dearly, he also loved his two dog babies, Roxie and Skittles. Steve Reese was a lot more than just a man. He was an incredible Husband, a loving Father, devoted grandfather, a loyal friend, an Example to his brother, Caring Son, and a passionate and respected Pastor to Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. He loved to preach the Word of God. Though we all would have chosen to keep him here with us, it wasn’t God’s Plan, but I know I will see him again soon in the beautiful place we call Heaven.