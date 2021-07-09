Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Steve Reese

By rstarnes
Digital Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDale “Steven” Reese, age 59, of Forest City, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at Atrium Health Cleveland Hospital. He was the son of the late Dale and Anna Sue Reese, and he was a native of McDowell County. Steve was the pastor at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Marion, NC. He loved his family dearly, he also loved his two dog babies, Roxie and Skittles. Steve Reese was a lot more than just a man. He was an incredible Husband, a loving Father, devoted grandfather, a loyal friend, an Example to his brother, Caring Son, and a passionate and respected Pastor to Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. He loved to preach the Word of God. Though we all would have chosen to keep him here with us, it wasn’t God’s Plan, but I know I will see him again soon in the beautiful place we call Heaven.

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribute Store
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy