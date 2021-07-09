Kidz in Rutherford County

This summer has been one to remember so far. My favorite thing I have done so far is go to Virginia. If you are looking for a great place to vacation, Williamsburg, Virginia is a great option. There are so many things to do such as Busch Gardens, Great Wolf Lodge, there are historical museums, and my favorite: Water Country. I had not been to a water park since I was a toddler before this trip and it was definitely worth the drive. The drive through Virginia has been great; seeing the water, flowers, and wildlife was beautiful.