Rutherford County, NC

Kidz in Rutherford County

By Sierra Noel
Digital Courier
 8 days ago

This summer has been one to remember so far. My favorite thing I have done so far is go to Virginia. If you are looking for a great place to vacation, Williamsburg, Virginia is a great option. There are so many things to do such as Busch Gardens, Great Wolf Lodge, there are historical museums, and my favorite: Water Country. I had not been to a water park since I was a toddler before this trip and it was definitely worth the drive. The drive through Virginia has been great; seeing the water, flowers, and wildlife was beautiful.

