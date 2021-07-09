Cancel
Used Car Silver Lining: Indicators of the Week

By Stacey Vanek Smith
NPR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe at The Indicator and Planet Money are looking for our fall and winter intern for 2021/2022! It's paid, and you can do it remotely from anywhere in the US. Apply here. New cars, used cars, and car rentals are more expensive now than last year. In fact, Manheim's Used Vehicle Value Index has increased more than 34 percent since last year. Bloomberg writer Conor Sen thinks this increase contributes significantly to the latest CPI number.

www.npr.org

