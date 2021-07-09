Used Car Silver Lining: Indicators of the Week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re buying a used car, NBC News says you may pay 30 percent more now than you would have paid this time last year. Car dealers say it’s all a matter of supply and demand. Car dealers say there are fewer vehicles on the market, and they’re getting pricier by the day. The shortage created when many factories slowed production during the pandemic. The auto industry also facing a shortage of the tiny computer chips that control parts of your car, ranging from the engine to the airbags … as demand for small electronics like phones and laptops skyrocketed during the pandemic lockdown.