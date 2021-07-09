Cancel
PTC Heaters Market Size, Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2026 | Reports And Data

 8 days ago

The PTC Heaters Market is expected to grow from USD 3.41 Billion in 2018 to USD 7.27 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9%. PTC heaters with high voltage are specially designed for electric and hybrid vehicles as there is no engine exhaust heat available during winter in electric vehicles.

IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers, and Trend Analysis, 2017-2026

The IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Market is expected to reach USD 70.87 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. IT operations analytics (ITOA) is a developing technology adopted by various businesses to understand intricate patterns. The systems are intended to clean the massive amount of data utilizing numerical algorithms and other extraction mechanisms to recover vital information. Digitization trend is inspiring the SME's and other large businesses to opt for IT infrastructure, further accelerating the growth in choosing IT operational analytics solutions. Therefore, boosting the increase in revenue of the global market.
Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market By Business Demand, Driving Factors, Competitor Analysis, Market Share and Industry Growth Forecast 2021-2029 | Terex Corporation, Metso, Kleemann, Komatsu

Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market report deals with the new business challenges and investment research on Mobile Crushers and Screeners market which includes market attributes, industry structure, and competitive scenario, the problems, desire concepts, together with business strategies and market effectiveness. This is the meticulous market research report which studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, and competitive landscape of the business. This market report offers an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining crucial insight into the market.
Robotaxi Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2030

The Robotaxi Market is projected to grow from 617 units in 2021 to reach 1,445,822 units by 2030, at a CAGR of 136.8%. Automotive companies are investing huge amounts in research and testing of self-driving technology. The emerging trend of robotaxis, shuttles, and vans are fueling the overall growth of the market. Other major factors responsible for growth are increasing demand for ride-hailing services, optimizing fleet management, and reducing the overall cost of operations. With the rising demand for public transport, there has been a substantial increase in the use of technologically advanced vehicles such as fully-electric vehicles, semi-autonomous, and autonomous vehicles which have raised the demand for self-driving vehicles. Companies such as Waymo (US), Cruise Automation (US), Baidu (China), AutoX (China), and Tesla (US) are leading the market.
Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

High prevalence of incidences of congenital facial deformities, increasing awareness about minimally invasive techniques, escalation in the number of injuries due to road accidents and other traumas, various technological advancements in the field of Craniomaxillofacial Implants are key factors contributing to high CAGR in the forecast period. Market Size –...
Medical Perfusion Technology Market to Witness a CAGR of 4.20% during 2021 to 2027 Globally - AXIOM MRC

The factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe, rapid growth of healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, growing demand for advanced products for organ transplantation, increase in geriatric population, technological developments in the emerging economies and increasing cell-based research activities are anticipated to contribute to the market growth.
Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Market projected to reach $156.9 billion by 2024, with a remarkable CAGR of 14.0%

According to a new market research report "Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Market by Type (Online Gaming, Music Streaming, VoD and Communication), Monetization Model (Subscription-based, Advertising-based, and Transaction-based), Streaming Device, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow from USD 81.6 billion in 2019 to USD 156.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 14.0% during 2019–2024. Major growth factors for the market include growth broadband and fixed data connection, and increase in usage of smart devices.
NFC Business Card Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | MOO, Smart Cards, RFITRFID, BIGDAWGS

The latest independent research document on Global NFC Business Card examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The NFC Business Card study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of NFC Business Card market report advocates analysis of MOO, SmartCards, RFITRFID, BIGDAWGS, CustomUSB, Blue, BuzzTech, MoreRFID & Yuvera Solutions (1Card).
E-Bill Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Jopari Solutions, Monitise, ACI Worldwide

The latest independent research document on Global E-Bill examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The E-Bill study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of E-Bill market report advocates analysis of Jopari Solutions, Monitise Group, ACI Worldwide, Discover Financial Services, Jack Henry & Associates, Enterprise Billing Software, Bottomline Technologies, Communications Data Group, CSG Systems International, Unity FI Solutions & Alacriti.
Agrigenomics Market to Reach $5.3 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Agrigenomics Market by Application (Crops and Livestock), Sequencer Type (Sanger Sequencing, Illumina HiSeq Family, PacBio Sequencer, SOLiD Sequencer), Objectives, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Row) - Forecast year 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Agrigenomics Market is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 5.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.7 % from 2021 to 2026. The growth of this market is projected to be driven by the increasing burden on current food production systems amidst the rapidly expanding global population, rise in the number of genetic diseases affecting plants & animals, and technological advancements in the field of applied genetics. The global marketplace has witnessed a significant increase in crop genomic resources and advancements in genome analysis facilitating basic and translational agricultural research. This trend is expected to continue strongly throughout the forecast period.
Worldwide Dump Vehicles Market Research 2021

The worldwide dump vehicles market size stood at usd 6.32 billion in 2018 is predicted to get to usd 10.83 billion by 2026, revealing a cagr of 7.0% throughout the forecast period. We remain in process of overhauling dump trucks market relative to covid-19 impact. Growth in the building and...
European Hydration Bottle Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the European hydration bottle market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the European hydration bottle market is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.3%. In this market, a plastic is the largest segment by material type, whereas insulated is highest growing segment by product type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing consumer interests in sports and outdoor activities.
IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market 2020-2026. A New Market Study, Titled "IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. Description. This global study of the IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers,...
Diet Pills Market is Expected to grow rapidly in the coming years Says Fact.MR

In the first half of 2020, the demand for diet pills faced a slight slowdown as a result of lockdown and social distancing imposed in Covid-19 pandemic whereas the second half of the year experienced high demands throughout the world. Now in 2021, as the condition is stabilizing with fastest recovery rates, well-established as well as newer industrial players are spending on research and developments to ensure highly effective additions with no side effects.
Non-Thermal Processing Market Size, Revenue Analysis, PEST, Region & Country Forecast, 2026

The growing consumerism helps to raise the concern related to food safety, which in turn actuates to incremental demands of convenience foods; coupled with continuous requirements for extending shelf life as well as durability of food products. It opens up untapped opportunities, especially in the emerging economies are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of Non-Thermal Processing market during the forecast period.
Satellite Payloads Market to See Fastest Growth by 2026

According to the new market research report "Satellite Payloads Market by Type (Communication, Imagery, Software-defined Payload, Navigation), Satellite (CubeSat, Small Satellite, Medium Satellite, Large Satellite), Orbit, Application, End User, Frequency, and Region – Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Satellite Payloads Market is estimated at USD 3.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.3 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2021 to 2026. Growing investments by several governments particularly in developed and developing economies such as the US, India, and China, among others. The satellite payloads are used for several applications, including communication, earth observation and remote sensing, mapping and navigation, scientific research and exploration, surveillance and security, space observation, and various other applications by defense, intelligence, civil, commercial, and/or government users Continuous advancements in the miniaturization of satellite payloads through technological advancements in digital components, low-mission costs, and the increasing use of satellite constellations are major drivers for the growth of this market. COVID-19 has affected the Satellite payloads market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country. Industry experts believe that the pandemic has not affected the demand for Satellite payloads in applications.
Enterprise Content Management Market projected to reach $37.7 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 9.8%

According to a new market research report "Enterprise Content Management Market with COVID-19 Impact by Business Function, Component (Solutions (Document Management, Record Management, eDiscovery), Services) Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period, to reach USD 37.7 billion by 2026 from USD 23.6 billion in 2021. Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the rising demand to meet regulatory compliance standards and audit management with improved visibility and control to strengthen corporate information governance, enhance security and optimize business processes with automated workflows and streamline business processes by eliminating repetitive manual tasks. These factors are driving the demand for enterprise content management.
Cocoa Extract Market Witness Gradual Growth Rate Over 2028, Says Fact.MR

The Cocoa Extract industry report tracks short-term and long-term growth, offering readers analysis they can use immediately to formulate their strategies. Overall, demand for Cocoa Extract will be heavily influenced by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The Chemical Activity Barometer has shown a stable streak, which is indicative of an ascendancy in US chemicals sector. However, the US chemicals sector growth will depend to a large extent on how end-use industries fare. Traditionally, demand from automotive sector has been key to chemical demand. The US automotive sector is set to recover in 2021 with sales expected to be in the range of 15.5 million to 16 million.

