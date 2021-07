Stephen Bungay, The Most Dangerous Enemy: A History of the Battle of Britain. London: Arum Press, 2015, 512 pages, softbound, $22.99, Amazon $21.68, Kindle $9.99. Stephen Bungay received much critical and well-deserved praise for this work when published in 2015. It is a well-organized, comprehensive, strategic and tactical account of the Battle of Britain from the British and German sides. It is now republished in paperback. Bungay does, however, raise three elements which cause one to question his scholarship. I will start with those, because my subsequent praise of the book might otherwise obscure its unfortunate lapses.