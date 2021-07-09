Felon flees on foot to field, gets found

A warrant has been issued for Mark Steven Clifton, 50, of Batesville. On Friday, July 2, deputies from the Independence County Sheriff’s Office were on a motorist assist at the intersection of Mack Street and White Drive, when they saw a man exit a vehicle in the line of traffic, waiting to get around the stalled vehicle. The man, later identified as Clifton, ran down into the ditch before jumping the fence and trying to hide in the field to the east of Mack Street.