Golf

Stricker bounces back to have pleasant Friday

By Don Doxsie
Quad-Cities Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSILVIS — Steve Stricker found it much easier to smile when he walked off the golf course Friday. On Thursday, the three-time John Deere Classic champion struggled to a frustrating 1-under par 70 that left him in danger of missing the cut in the tournament for the first time since 2003. Stricker skipped a chance to defend his championship in the U.S. Senior Open to come to the JDC so that would have been sort of embarrassing.

