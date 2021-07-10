Cancel
DMV Offices Extend Hours and Services; Emergency ID Extensions End August 6

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounty DMVs are currently accepting appointments and/or walk-ins, and in some cases are offering extended hours to meet demand and help address the backlog of renewals. The Hawaii Department of Transportation reminds residents and motorists that the emergency extension relating to COVID-19 for driver’s licenses, non-CDL permits, and state IDs which expired on or after March 16, 2020, will end Aug. 6, 2021.

