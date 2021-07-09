Katherine Moseley

Volentum CEO and Amplifii events founder, Rene Rodriguez will be appearing on this week's episode of the Mortgage Leadership Outlook. Volentum CEO and Amplifii events founder, René Rodriguez, will be appearing on this week's episode of the Mortgage Leadership Outlook, which will air on Tuesday, July 20 at 11 AM ET. In this episode, Rodriguez and National Mortgage Professional's Andrew Berman will discuss how Rene has been helping successful mortgage professionals around the country amplify their voice and their ability to share their story with more impact. They will also discuss how he encourages and inspires the adoption of change, something many industry professionals will be forced to accept as they face a switch to a purchase market and shrinking margins.