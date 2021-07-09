Katherine Moseley
Katherine Moseley has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing at Stavis & Cohen Financial. With over five years of experience in financial services, she has been an integral part of the firm’s marketing strategy since 2020. Stavis & Cohen helps multi-generational families manage the complexities of their wealth. Securities offered through FSC Securities Corp member FINRA/SIPC. Non-registered assistant to Stavis & Cohen Financial. 1330 Post Oak Blvd. Ste. 2190 Houston TX 77056 713-275-7750.www.bizjournals.com
