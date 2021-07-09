Pacific Symphony - On the Go!
Come on over to Crown Valley Park - Lower Soccer Field on Saturday, July 17 at 7pm to listen to beautiful sounds of the string quartet from Pacific Symphony. Symphony on the Go! is a mobile community concert experience, providing a safe performing stage for communities throughout Orange County. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to check out the Pacific Symphony in Laguna Niguel! (Audio visual recording of the musicians is strictly prohibited.)www.cityoflagunaniguel.org
Comments / 0