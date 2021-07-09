David James Terrell October 13, 1961 – July 1, 2021 Meridian, Idaho – Dave passed away peacefully at home with his wife and children by his side. Dave was born in Mountain Home, Idaho as the youngest child of Joe and Lenore (Bideganeta) Terrell. His younger years were spent playing baseball, riding motorcycles and being with his tight knit group of friends until he graduated from Mountain Home High School in 1979. He went on to attend Boise State University where he graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Marketing and Finance in 1983. Dave was active as an Oinkari Basque Dancer during this time.