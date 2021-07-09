Tuscaloosa Native and Alabama Legend Bo Scarbrough Hosting Camp
Tuscaloosa native and former Alabama Crimson Tide football player Bo Scarbrough is set to give back to the community this weekend. The national champion is set to host "The Showdown in Ttown Football Clinic" at Central High School on Saturday, July 9. He will host two sessions, the first from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for 7-13 year olds and from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. he will host a session for 14-18 year olds.tuscaloosathread.com
Comments / 0