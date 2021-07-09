Thunder in the Valley 2021

Despite temperatures dipping into the low 60s, a large crowd gathered on the sides of U.S. 119 and in parking lots from Black Gem to South Williamson, Kentucky, for the 40th Annual Thunder in the Valley fireworks show sponsored by the Belfry Volunteer Fire Department. As usual, children and adults enjoy tailgates, picnics, games and their own pre-show fireworks. The cooler temperatures and low humidity of the night made for better conditions for Thunder in the Valley than the previous two years even though many watched the show wrapped in blankets, throws and jackets.