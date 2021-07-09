Texas Tech Basketball player partners with Raising Cane’s

At around the halfway point of the college basketball offseason, last season’s stars are preparing for their next chapter and newcomers have begun to arrive. The NBA’s Draft Combine was on June 21-27 and featured Tech’s Moses Wright among its 69 participants. Wright is one of two Tech players with their names eligible to be called on July 29 when the NBA holds its annual draft. Jose Alvarado is the other eligible prospect, and was one of 40 prospects at the G League Elite Camp that ran on June 19-21. Wright got off to a strong start on day one of the combine. In five-on-five play he recorded 14 points and five rebounds while adding a block and a steal in 22 minutes. He had a balanced second game, scoring eight points and grabbing five boards, as well as a pair each of assists, steals and blocks. He measured at 6’7.75” without shoes and had a standing reach of nearly nine feet. He weighed in at about 226 pounds, putting him on the heavier end of the power forwards, but his low body fat percentage shows a player full of lean strength.