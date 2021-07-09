Cancel
NBA

Texas Tech Basketball player partners with Raising Cane’s

By KCBD Staff
KCBD
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech basketball player Kevin McCullar Jr. has partnered with Raising Cane’s to use his name, image and likeness. McCullar is entering his third basketball season as a Red Raider and will be a critical building block for the Texas Tech team. Already well-known for his defensive prowess with his athleticism and hustle, this season McCullar is expected to become a significant contributor to Tech’s offense.

Texas Tech basketball star Kevin McCullar, Jr. is cashing in on the new Name, Image, License laws that allow collegiate athletes to become brand managers of their own likeness. Chase Shannon has more on Kevin's latest venture with Raising Canes.

