Texas Tech Basketball player partners with Raising Cane’s
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech basketball player Kevin McCullar Jr. has partnered with Raising Cane’s to use his name, image and likeness. McCullar is entering his third basketball season as a Red Raider and will be a critical building block for the Texas Tech team. Already well-known for his defensive prowess with his athleticism and hustle, this season McCullar is expected to become a significant contributor to Tech’s offense.www.kcbd.com
