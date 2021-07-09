Cancel
Oregon State

The Winner of Oregon's $1 Million Vaccine Lottery Is a Student at Oregon State University

pdxmonthly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoiler alert: Unless your name is Chloe Zinda, you did not win the $1 million Oregon Take Your Shot lottery, dangled in front of vaccine-wary residents as an incentive. The fine arts major from Oregon State University said at a news conference on Friday that when she first got the call and text message from the Oregon Health Authority, she thought it was a scam. But when she figured out it was real, she says, “I was so shocked—I ran downstairs, screaming. It was insane.”

www.pdxmonthly.com

