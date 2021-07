Ferenc Rados, Kirill Gerstein (piano) Hungary’s octogenarian teacher-pianist Ferenc Rados will be an unfamiliar name to many. To judge from the long and admiring booklet notes here by two fellow musicians, Kirill Gerstein and Steven Isserlis, Rados – former teacher of András Schiff and Zoltán Kocsis among others – might seem a typical domineering masterclass type, with a relentlessly hyper-critical attitude to everyone and everything, not excluding himself. (Gerstein tells us that during the four days of rehearsal and three of recording this release, a regular Rados comment was: ‘It is best that you take me to the airport now.’) This kind of caustic outward persona perhaps relates to a lifetime of dealing with the surrounding ‘Absurdistan’ world of Soviet-bloc Hungary. And on the evidence here, there’s no mistaking the level of musicianship that inspires such near-reverence among Rados’s admirers.