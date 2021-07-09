Churches hope to see flock returning as pandemic eases
When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, houses of worship were enjoying their highest attendance of the year with winter visitors filling the seats. Overnight, the sanctuaries were empty and churchgoers found themselves gazing at preachers on computer screens. Today, as the nation climbs out of the pandemic, churches are slowly seeing people return but are left wondering whether they'll ever reach pre-pandemic attendance.www.sahuaritasun.com
