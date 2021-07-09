Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Opinion: In his current role with Atlanta, John Collins isn’t worth a max contract

By Alex Lord
sportstalkatl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Collins has been a fan favorite since entering the league. He’s easily the most likable player on the roster, given his maximum effort and team-first attitude whether he’s on the floor or not. Collins never makes it about himself and rarely looks down or has a negative attitude; he’s really just a great person — apparent in receiving the Sekou Smith Award, which annually honors the player on the team’s roster who best represents themselves and the franchise with professionalism and integrity in their interactions with the media. Everyone loves him, inside and outside the organization.

www.sportstalkatl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Hawks#The Sekou Smith Award#Ajc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: 5 trade options to replace John Collins

Atlanta Hawks fans have been getting bombarded the past few weeks with rumors about John Collins who is set to be a restricted free agent. That continued on Tuesday when Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the market for Collins is expected to be robust, including teams like the Dallas Mavericks and division-rival Miami Heat.
NBARealGM

Hawks Will Try To Keep John Collins In Restricted Free Agency

The restricted free agency of John Collins will be one of the most interesting aspects of the 2021 offseason after the Atlanta Hawks went on a run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Collins and the Hawks were unable to agree upon an extension before the start of the 20-21 season,...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Spurs sign-and-trade is centered on John Collins

The Atlanta Hawks took everyone by surprise this NBA season not only because they made the playoffs as the 5-seed in the Eastern Conference, but because they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, knocking the Philadelphia 76ers out of the playoffs in the process!. Trae Young...
NBAaudacy.com

Barkley: John Collins has earned a new contract from Hawks

We went into the Redmont Zone with Charles Barkley on Dukes & Bell as we talked about the Hawks-Bucks series, and what should the Hawks do about John Collins contract situation?. Barkley said the thinks Collins has earned a new contract with the Hawks. “I think he’s played well enough...
NBAJanesville Gazette

Mark Bradley: Keeping John Collins might not be the Hawks' best move

ATLANTA — It was 1989. The Hawks were coming off a hugely disappointing season. Having geared up for a title run by trading for Reggie Theus and signing Moses Malone, the Hawks won 50 games despite never quite meshing. Their Round 1 loss to undermanned Milwaukee was downright awful. Jon...
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Hawks: John Collins wants to be back in Atlanta, but at what price point?

Unfortunately, the Hawks front office doesn’t have much time to look back on the team’s magical playoff run. There’s a ton of work to be done this offseason, and it starts with John Collins, who is a restricted free agent this summer. Collins was the first draft pick of the Travis Schlenk era, taken 19th overall in 2017. Ever since, he’s blossomed into one of the most efficient power forwards in the league, and now, he wants to be paid like it. There will be no shortage of teams lining up to sign Collins this offseason, but he made it clear in his exit interview that he wants to stay in Atlanta, hoping to bring the city its first basketball championship.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Heat trade is centered on Jimmy Butler to Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks were the biggest surprise of the NBA postseason this year. They made a run to the Eastern Conference Finals in a season where nobody expected much from them. Now, the front office could be looking to make that next big move after a taste of success. The...
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Why John Collins may return for the money he turned down

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports. When the Atlanta Hawks and John Collins failed to come to an agreement the last offseason for his extension, Collins appeared to be betting on himself. He was playing on a team that appeared to be going nowhere and there was a huge amount of money available in the next offseason.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: John Collins insists he wants to stay a Hawk

Michael Scotto: John Collins on free agency: “It’s something that I feel like I’ve voiced my opinion about a lot saying, that I want to be here… We’re going to have to come to a decision very soon, but hopefully, the best one for me is the one that keeps me here.”
NBAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hawks’ GM Schlenk on John Collins’ future, roster building, goals

Under general manager Travis Schlenk, the Hawks’ rebuild really didn’t take all that long. They missed the playoffs for three years, from 2017 to last season, then catapulted to the Eastern Conference Finals this year, with Trae Young dominating until a right foot bone bruise limited him against Milwaukee and Nate McMillan leading the resurgence from 14-20 to two wins away from the NBA Finals. Their goal was to simply make the playoffs.
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Scores 19 points in loss

Collins delivered 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Bucks. Collins had gone three straight games without clearing the 15-point mark but bounced back here and finished as one of Atlanta's top offensive threats in a game where Trae Young (foot) was absent once again. The power forward is averaging 14.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game on the series.
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Capela, Collins tormented on defense in Game 5 loss

Jul 1, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) shoots against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first quarter during game five of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports. With the dust finally...
NBAPounding The Rock

Report: The Spurs among teams expected to show interest in John Collins

NBA Free Agency is just under three weeks away, and the tangled web of rumors, sources, and “reports” is continuing to be woven. Thanks to the number of key players coming off the books and impending cap space, the San Antonio Spurs are more intertwined than usual. One name that...
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Grading the season John Collins bet on himself

Atlanta Hawks, John Collins, sports season, Wake Forest Demon Deacons men's basketball. Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks and John Collins could have started the season better. They could have announced that they had a newly minted contract extension which would keep Collins with the Hawks for another four years, at the tidy sum of $90 million.
NBAYardbarker

Report: Several teams believe John Collins increased his value during the playoffs, could get max contract

Depending on which Hawks fan you ask, John Collins might have either crushed his value during the playoffs or improved it mightily. I tend to lean towards the latter, but fortunately, our opinions don’t matter. Collins’ value will be determined by whatever a team is willing to pay him this offseason, and according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, that could be a max contract.
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Star players the Hawks could target in a trade to pair with Trae Young

Personally, I’m in favor of keeping this Hawks core together and building around what Atlanta accomplished in 2021. I talked about which of these guys I think are untouchable in trade talks here. However, there is the possibility that Travis Schlenk decides to get bold and parlay some of his very valuable assets into a superstar. A lot of names have been floated, but like the free agent market, the trade market isn’t looking great. I could see the Hawks making a big move if they can get a guy for a really good price, or if they decide to perform a sign-and-trade with John Collins. Even though I want to keep the band together, I figured I’d take a look at some of the stars the Hawks could be interested in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy