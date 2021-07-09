Opinion: In his current role with Atlanta, John Collins isn’t worth a max contract

Unfortunately, the Hawks front office doesn’t have much time to look back on the team’s magical playoff run. There’s a ton of work to be done this offseason, and it starts with John Collins, who is a restricted free agent this summer. Collins was the first draft pick of the Travis Schlenk era, taken 19th overall in 2017. Ever since, he’s blossomed into one of the most efficient power forwards in the league, and now, he wants to be paid like it. There will be no shortage of teams lining up to sign Collins this offseason, but he made it clear in his exit interview that he wants to stay in Atlanta, hoping to bring the city its first basketball championship.