PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey's Office sent a letter on Wednesday to two Arizona school districts saying their COVID-19 quarantine policies went against state law. The letter said Peoria Unified School District and Tucson's Catalina Foothills School District require unvaccinated students who have been exposed to COVID-19 isolate for 10 days. The Governor's Office said that a different requirement for unvaccinated students goes against the law that says a school district or charter school can't require a student or teacher to get the COVID-19 vaccine or wear a face mask to participate in in-person learning.