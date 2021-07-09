Cancel
Public Health

Africa Faces A 3rd Wave Of COVID-19 Driven By The Delta Variant

By Nurith Aizenman
WBUR
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfrica just marked its worst pandemic week ever and its third wave of COVID-19 — largely driven by the delta variant. Vaccine shipments to the continent are moving slowly.

www.wbur.org

