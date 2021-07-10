Cancel
Ohio State

Four-star offensive lineman commits to Ohio State

By John Porentas
theozone.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffensive lineman George Fitzpatrick announced today via twitter that he has committed to Ohio State. Fitzpatrick is a 6-6, 285 pound offensive tackle from Engelwood, Colorado. On the 24/7 compositie index he is rated the 27th-best offensive tackle and 292nd-best prospect at any position. He has a four-star rating. He rating is good, but not as high as some other OSU prospects in this class. There may be a good explanation for that though. He is a converted tight end who is just learning the offensive line position. While recruiting services did not rate him highly, college coaches did. They saw him as an extremely athletic offensive line prospect who is just beginning to learn the position and has tremendous upside. Witness to that is that Fitzpatrick chose the Buckeyes over offers from Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Auburn, Arizona State and at least 25 other Power Five conference schools.

