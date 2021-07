Paris Chavez still remembers the day Centralia football coach Jeremy Thibault told him not to make any plans for the first Friday night of his high school football career. Chavez, a freshman at the time, had been figuring he’d get his first action in JV. But Thibault, in his first year as head coach of the Tigers, was bringing two freshmen with him to the Tigers’ season-opening varsity game — and Chavez was one of the two.