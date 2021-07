The Atlanta Hawks' magical postseason run has come to an end with a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. It was a run that not many could have predicted, with the Hawks putting an end to a four-year postseason drought by earning the East's No. 5 seed. Once the playoffs rolled around, no moment was too big for Atlanta, which won six road games, including Game 1 of each round, as well as closeout Game 5 of the opening round and Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.