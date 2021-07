Hulk Hogan became the biggest heel in wrestling in 2996 when he turned his back on WCW and joined Kevin Nash & Scott Hall in the New World Order. Kevin Durant followed a similar path in 2016 when he left the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the 73-win (but ringless) Golden State Warriors. After two titles in three seasons with the Warriors, Durant left to link up with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. They were joined by James Harden in 2021, giving the Nets the best trio (when healthy) in the NBA.