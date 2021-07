The Dallas Mavericks were knocked out by Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight year. They won the first two games on the road before two superstar performances from Kawhi in Dallas helped even the series. The Mavs won again in Los Angeles only for the Klaw to go off in the final two games to lift the Clippers into the second round. Luka Doncic was phenomenal in the series, but Kawhi got the last laugh.