Tracker Ventures Corp. Closes Fourth Tranche of Private Placement

StreetInsider.com
 11 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2021) - Tracker Ventures Corp.(CSE: TKR) (FSE: B2I)("Tracker" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the fourth tranche (the "Fourth Tranche") of its previously announced financing (the "Financing") of units (each, a "Unit") of the Company through the issuance of 713,846 Units at a price of $0.65 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of $464,000. Each Unit is composed of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one (1/2) share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable into one (1) Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $1.30 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance. Between the first, second, third and fourth tranches of the Financing, the Company has issued a total of 2,478,323 Units, raising aggregate gross proceeds of $1,610,910.

