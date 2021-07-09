The Coldest Place in the U.S. Thursday? Yeah, It Was Here in Minnesota

My family has been going up to Duluth every summer for some time now. It's one of our favorite places because we love hiking and swimming and there are plenty of places to do that along the North Shore. When we're there we do the typical tourist things like watching the big ships arrive and depart under the lift bridge and we'll walk the boardwalk that wraps around Lake Superior. If you've been to Duluth you've done both of those things and you've most likely seen the landmark pictured above.